This month, grandparents will be able to eat free at pubs across the country if they say a specific four-word phrase at the till.
Farmhouse Inns has launched its new Grand Day Out offer, giving grandparents and elderly relatives a free meal throughout November, in a twist on the traditional 'kids eat free model'.
The deal comes in response to research into the extent to which Britain’s older generation feels isolated.
The study found that nearly half (43%) of Brits aged 65 and over feel lonely up to five times a week, with almost a quarter (24%) going days without seeing anyone at all within the last year.
When it comes to tackling loneliness and isolation, nearly half of the nation (46%) believes the pub is a great place to visit.
The offer is available every Tuesday throughout November across all Farmhouse Inns pubs in the UK.
Added to that, around two-thirds of those that responded (66%) said that a traditional Sunday roast helps to bring people together.
Older diners said they enjoyed a regular roast dinner, with (29%) of those aged 65 and over tucking into a roast dinner once a week, more so than any other generation and almost double (15%) their younger counterparts aged 25-34.
Half said they feel like they’re less relevant to the people around them, with more than half (54%) admitting to thinking this.
Recommended reading:
- Walkers is giving away free packets of crisps this month - see how to claim
- M&S reveals their all-new 'merry menu' including 7 Christmas sandwiches
- Discontinued Cadbury chocolate returns to B&M despite 'no plans' to bring it back
Additionally, almost a third (32%) of older people said they rarely or were never invited to social occasions by family or friends.
How can you claim a free meal?
To claim the free meal for your grandparent or elderly loved one, buy any kids' meal or junior carvery and say the codewords ‘A Grand Day Out’ at the till.
This offer is available every Tuesday throughout November across all Farmhouse Inns pubs in the UK.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here