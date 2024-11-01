Farmhouse Inns has launched its new Grand Day Out offer, giving grandparents and elderly relatives a free meal throughout November, in a twist on the traditional 'kids eat free model'.

The deal comes in response to research into the extent to which Britain’s older generation feels isolated.

The study found that nearly half (43%) of Brits aged 65 and over feel lonely up to five times a week, with almost a quarter (24%) going days without seeing anyone at all within the last year.

When it comes to tackling loneliness and isolation, nearly half of the nation (46%) believes the pub is a great place to visit.

The offer is available every Tuesday throughout November across all Farmhouse Inns pubs in the UK.

Added to that, around two-thirds of those that responded (66%) said that a traditional Sunday roast helps to bring people together.

Older diners said they enjoyed a regular roast dinner, with (29%) of those aged 65 and over tucking into a roast dinner once a week, more so than any other generation and almost double (15%) their younger counterparts aged 25-34.

Half said they feel like they’re less relevant to the people around them, with more than half (54%) admitting to thinking this.

Additionally, almost a third (32%) of older people said they rarely or were never invited to social occasions by family or friends.

How can you claim a free meal?





To claim the free meal for your grandparent or elderly loved one, buy any kids' meal or junior carvery and say the codewords ‘A Grand Day Out’ at the till.

