For the next week, the coffee chain will only be serving its Christmas menu to members, ahead of the official launch on November 7, but here's how to be the first to try them.

The coffee giants have brought back some seasonal classics, along with some fresh festive additions. With gingerbread lattes and eggnog lattes, there are plenty of indulgent hot drinks, plus some iced options, and new snacks to try too.

From November 7, the Holiday range will be available for everyone, in-store and on Starbucks Delivers.

But Starbucks rewards members can get the first taste of the menu from select Starbucks stores from today, October 31.

To become a member, download the Starbucks UK app today and sign up.

Going forward Starbucks has also said it plans to make some big changes to its menu and prices to simplify its "complex menu". CEO Brian Niccol put out a video explaining new plans for the business to fix its "pricing architecture" and "ensure that every customer feels Starbucks is worth it".

In a competitive market, there are plans to win back customers who are visiting less frequently, while getting rid of service bottlenecks and making things quicker for baristas.

"Getting ‘Back to Starbucks’ is our plan, and we’ll share our progress as we go," he says.

Recent changes have included the announcement that from November 7, customers in the U.S. and Canada will no longer pay extra for customizing their beverage with non-dairy milk – including soya milk, oat milk, almond milk and coconut milk.

This aligns the pricing with the UK, where charges for plant kinds of milk have already been scrapped. Changing the milk is the second most requested customization from Starbucks customers, behind adding a shot of espresso. Previously, making drinks vegan could add 10 per cent to their cost.

"This is just one of many changes we’ll make to ensure a visit to Starbucks is worth it every time," says Niccol, of the policy change.