The BBC show is a renovation series hosted by Nick Knowles, who was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing this year, which aims to help deserving families and community projects around the UK.

Over the years, the series has made a difference to a variety of homes and families but now the programme needs more projects to take on.

Anyone with a home that isn’t “fit for purpose” is encouraged to apply to be on the show.

The new series of DIY SOS is back so if you or anyone you know needs our help please get in touch!

Apply here https://t.co/PIfVMU36uH

The BBC said: “DIY SOS is back!

“And we are on the lookout for new projects. Are you a home owner in desperate need of our help?

“Or do you know someone whose life could be transformed with a Big-Build?

“Nick Knowles and the Purple Shirts are on the hunt - so if your home, community centre, or other vital building isn’t fit for purpose then we’d love to hear from you.”

How to apply for BBC show DIY SOS

If you think you or someone you know fits the bill for the series, here’s how you can apply to take part in it.

You must be aged 18 or over to apply and you’ll need to fill in an online application form via the BBC website.

The closing date for applications is December 19, 2025.

The BBC is also issuing a call to arms to recruit friends and local trades to help transform the homes and lives of families across Britain. If you’d be interested, you can get in touch with the team.

If you are trades or volunteers and want to register your interest, you will need to click through to the online application form on the BBC website and click the button which says trades/volunteers.

Nick Knowles said: “We are so excited to be back building again for people who really need our help, and the help of their community.

“We will be back travelling the country and showcasing the wonderfully generous and caring builders and suppliers everywhere. If you know of a project or build where we could make a difference, then please apply via the link below provided.”