Halloween is the one day of the year when it’s acceptable for children to spend an entire evening tucking into sweets, or is it?
That’s not what the experts have said, as leading dental surgeons think children should be given alternative treats instead of sweets at Halloween to save their teeth.
The public has been told they could do their part by handing out "stickers or playdough" instead of sweets, according to the Faculty of Dental Surgery at the Royal College of Surgeons (RCS).
Dr Charlotte Eckhardt, dean of the faculty explained: “Although we don’t want to be too draconian about one night of festivities, it is a good reminder that this should be regarded as an occasion and not the norm, you want to avoid sugar grazing as that’s more problematic for oral health.
“One of the best things you can do is to avoid lollipops, as their prolonged consumption exposes children’s teeth to sugar for longer, increasing the risk of tooth decay.”
But do you think children should be given stickers or playdough instead of sweets when out trick or treating this year? Vote in our poll below and have your say:
7 expert tips to help children avoid tooth decay
Meanwhile, The Royal College of Surgeons of England has offered tips to help children avoid tooth decay - this includes "avoiding lollipops and sticky sweets":
- Parents are advised not to let their children eat all their Halloween sweets in one sitting.
- Children should avoid sweets that can get stuck to teeth.
- People who hand out treats on Halloween could offer “alternatives such as stickers or playdough”.
- They should also limit the number of sweets given out to each child.
- Children should be encouraged to opt for water instead of sugary drinks at Halloween parties.
- Youngsters should be given a new toothbrush after they finish their treats, with the RCS saying that if it is in a favourite colour or carrying a cartoon character that might entice them to brush even more.
- Parents should make sure children brush their teeth with fluoride toothpaste before going to bed, even if they are tired.
The RCS pointed out that tooth decay is the leading cause for hospital admissions among children.
