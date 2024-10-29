Carer's Allowance earnings thresholds could rise by around £30 a week in tomorrow's Autumn Budget.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to announce the change will come into force from April 2025, as part of the 'painful' autumn budget.
Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis confirmed the change on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying: "CONFIRMED: Good news. The Carers Allowance earnings threshold will be increased from £151 to at least £183 in the #Budget tomorrow, starting April 2025.
"So carers can earn more and still receive the allowance."
There have also been calls for the allowance itself to increase, and for the current "cliff-edge" to be replaced with a taper so that recipients don’t lose all their benefits for earning just 1p over the limit.
Mr Lewis added: "PS I've written at least £181 as it's currently £151 and the confirmation is it'll rise 'over £30 extra a week'.
"We think as it's based on minimum wage hours it'll be £183, but that isn't confirmed."
At the moment, carers receive £81.90 a week if they care for someone at least 35 hours a week and if they get certain benefits. These are:
- Personal Independence Payment - daily living component
- Disability Living Allowance - the middle or highest care rate
- Attendance Allowance
- Constant Attendance Allowance at or above the normal maximum rate with an Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit
- Constant Attendance Allowance at the basic (full day) rate with a War Disablement Pension
- Armed Forces Independence Payment
- Child Disability Payment - the middle or highest care rate
- Adult Disability Payment - daily living component at the standard or enhanced rate
The Budget: What we know so far
Carers do not have to be related to, or live with, the person they care for. The care can include:
- Helping with washing and cooking
- Taking the person you care for to a doctor’s appointment
- Helping with household tasks, like managing bills and shopping
If you live in Scotland and get Carer’s Allowance, you may also get Carer’s Allowance Supplement.
You may also need to apply for Carer Support Payment instead of Carer’s Allowance if you live in:
- Aberdeen City
- Aberdeenshire
- Angus
- East Ayrshire
- North Ayrshire
- South Ayrshire
- Dundee City
- Fife
- North Lanarkshire
- South Lanarkshire
- Moray
- Perth and Kinross
- Western Isles
If you currently get Carer’s Allowance, you’ll be automatically moved to Carer Support Payment by spring 2025.
When the move begins, you’ll get letters from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Social Security Scotland.
