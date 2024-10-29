Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to announce the change will come into force from April 2025, as part of the 'painful' autumn budget.

Money Saving Expert founder Martin Lewis confirmed the change on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) saying: "CONFIRMED: Good news. The Carers Allowance earnings threshold will be increased from £151 to at least £183 in the #Budget tomorrow, starting April 2025.

"So carers can earn more and still receive the allowance."

There have also been calls for the allowance itself to increase, and for the current "cliff-edge" to be replaced with a taper so that recipients don’t lose all their benefits for earning just 1p over the limit.

Mr Lewis added: "PS I've written at least £181 as it's currently £151 and the confirmation is it'll rise 'over £30 extra a week'.

"We think as it's based on minimum wage hours it'll be £183, but that isn't confirmed."

At the moment, carers receive £81.90 a week if they care for someone at least 35 hours a week and if they get certain benefits. These are:

Personal Independence Payment - daily living component

Disability Living Allowance - the middle or highest care rate

Attendance Allowance

Constant Attendance Allowance at or above the normal maximum rate with an Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit

Constant Attendance Allowance at the basic (full day) rate with a War Disablement Pension

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Child Disability Payment - the middle or highest care rate

Adult Disability Payment - daily living component at the standard or enhanced rate

Carers do not have to be related to, or live with, the person they care for. The care can include:

Helping with washing and cooking

Taking the person you care for to a doctor’s appointment

Helping with household tasks, like managing bills and shopping

If you live in Scotland and get Carer’s Allowance, you may also get Carer’s Allowance Supplement.

You may also need to apply for Carer Support Payment instead of Carer’s Allowance if you live in:

Aberdeen City

Aberdeenshire

Angus

East Ayrshire

North Ayrshire

South Ayrshire

Dundee City

Fife

North Lanarkshire

South Lanarkshire

Moray

Perth and Kinross

Western Isles

If you currently get Carer’s Allowance, you’ll be automatically moved to Carer Support Payment by spring 2025.

When the move begins, you’ll get letters from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Social Security Scotland.