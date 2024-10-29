To aid police enforcement a “G” plate should be displayed on young drivers’ cars, to highlight that they are a “graduate” driver, the AA proposed.

Since then, users have flocked online to question whether similar rules should apply to the elderly.

The AA has called for drivers under 21 to be banned from carrying passengers their age for the first six months after passing their test. 61% of Britons would support such a ban, though this falls to just 33% among younger Britons



A user posted on Reddit: "My Grandma is 92 and refuses to stop driving. I have sought advice from the DVLA who say there is nothing they can do if she has no medical problems on their list to stop her driving.

"My Grandma's spacial awareness is shocking. She is constantly falling and couldn't find her way out of public toilets, accusing the shop worker of moving the door.

"The problem is that she is so stubborn and independent. If any of us mention it then she either snaps or refuses to talk about it. I'm scared that she will hurt or even kill someone and I'd have wished I'd have done more."

AA calls for a ban on young passengers:

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show 290 people were killed and 4,669 were seriously injured in crashes on Britain’s roads last year involving at least one driver aged 17-24.

AA chief executive Jakob Pfaudler said: “Not only is this a tragic waste of life, but it contributes to the burden of high insurance premiums for young drivers.

“These premiums should fall when there is evidence of a reduction of young drivers and passengers killed and seriously injured.

“Graduated driver licensing has been proven in other countries to significantly reduce road deaths and serious injuries.

“We are calling on the Transport Secretary to make simple, pragmatic changes to the licensing process so young people are better protected in their first few months of independent driving.”

According to an online survey of 10,566 of its members, passenger restrictions were the most popular element of the AA's proposal, with 33% of respondents saying they would support them.

Do I have to renew my licence at 70?





When you reach the age of 70, your driving licence expires – but this doesn't necessarily mean you have to stop driving. If you want to continue, you just need to renew your licence. You'll need to renew it every 3 years after that. Renewal is free of charge.

Do I have to retake my driving test at 70?





No, you don't have to retake your driving test at 70, but you do have to make a health declaration when renewing your licence. And if you have a health condition or disability, you may have to have your driving ability assessed.