Daisy Campbell, who plays the character of Amelia Spencer (daughter of Ali Breckle and Daz Spencer) joined the ITV soap 13 years ago when she was eight years old.

Amelia is currently in a relationship with Tom King and is a mum to 2-year-old Esther who she shares with Samson Dingle.

However, the 21-year-old has admitted her departure “wasn’t my choice”.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Daisy explained: “It wasn’t my choice to leave Emmerdale and it was a shock at first. Being in Emmerdale is all I have ever known. I’ve spent the whole of my childhood growing up in the soap and it felt daunting.”

Since Amelia’s onscreen parents left Emmerdale, bosses have reportedly told Daisy they had “run out of storylines” for her.

She added: “Once they explained, I totally got it.

"Amelia isn’t part of the Dingles, her dad has left, Samson has gone now and she doesn’t have any family. There is nowhere to take Amelia and I understand that. I feel incredibly lucky to have been in the soap for 13 years and to have been handed so many opportunities at such a young age."

Daisy, who was told she would be leaving Emmerdale in May said she needed time to “grieve the part of Amelia” and initially didn’t tell most of the cast.

She continued: “Obviously it was a shock at first but now I have had time to digest it all, I am really excited.

“Emmerdale has actually done me a favour because I would never have left if they hadn’t decided there was no longer anywhere to take Amelia.

“I am glad it was their choice and not mine. I see it as a big positive now because it is such a great chance to push myself, start a new chapter away from Emmerdale and take on hopefully some new parts. I am really excited about what lies ahead.”

How Amelia will be leaving Emmerdale remains a secret but The Mirror has revealed she won’t be killed off.

“I am pleased the door is being left open. But I can’t say too much about how she leaves,” added Daisy.

Reflecting on her time in the Dales, Daisy said: “I will be forever grateful for my whole time spent in Emmerdale.

“It’s been amazing to learn from people who have been in the industry for years and I will take all their advice with me. I have made so many friends on set and I am going to miss everyone. But I feel lucky to have grown up on the soap. I have never felt I have missed out at all.”

Emmerdale has declined to comment.