Two royal experts (one who sided with William and one who sided with Harry), appeared on GMB today (October 28) alongside presenters Ed Balls and Charlotte Hawkins.

The pair were debating if the royal brothers were “reconciling” following William publicly naming his brother for what is believed to be the first time in six years.

It comes as a new ITV documentary titled Prince William We Can End Homelessness shows William retelling a childhood memory of his mum (the late Princess Diana) and brother visiting a homeless shelter when they were young.

'I think it's Prince William offering an olive branch to his brother.'



Has Prince William taken a conciliatory step in his feud with Prince Harry by publicly naming him for what is believed to be the first time in six years? pic.twitter.com/lqCHL52FFc — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 28, 2024

GMB viewers dub royal debate a 'shoutfest'





But it seems a lot of GMB fans didn't enjoy watching the debate, which became heated as both royal experts began shouting over each other.

Some claimed this was “all too much for a Monday Morning”.

Taking to X, this person wrote: “@GMB stop letting these kind of pieces go ahead, it's an embarrassment. Nobody likes starting the morning with a SHOUTFEST over what in all essence isn't even news!!”

Another added: “What a pointless debate #gmb”

Someone shared: “This is all far too f***ing much for a Monday morning #GMB”

One asked: “How you supposed to hear what they're saying they are bl***y all shouting kver sach [over each] other dear lord #gmb”

“#GMB I think this feud is more interesting than the actual supposed Royal feud. Shut up,” tweeted this viewer.

This account put: “I’m not sure whether this is the Jeremy Kyle show or #GMB”

A person also posted: “Shut up with the shouting, neither of you know them or nothing about them, talking over each other constantly #gmb”

Another fan commented: “When will @gmb finally realise that there is ABSOLUTELY NO POINT in these ‘debates’ where you just get two people on the extreme ends of the argument to yell at each other. Pathetic. #gmb”

“That man has absolutely no manners...constantly talking over that lady,” said someone else.

Also in agreement, this person wrote: “Shut this bloke up and let the other guest speak ...what a car crash #gmb”