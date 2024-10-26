The four finalists gave their all for the last time tonight (October 26) on The Voice UK as they battled it out in the final.
But only one of them could be crowned the 2024 champion of the singing competition.
After eight weeks of blind auditions, callbacks and semi-finals, it has all come down to this.
The Voice coaches Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, LeAnn Rimes as well as Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones were back in their chairs for the last time this series as they hoped to see their chosen finalist be crowned champion.
@itvthevoiceuk It's The Voice Final this Saturday! Here's why our Coaches think their artist should win! #TheVoiceUK ♬ original sound - thevoiceuk
Presenter Emma Willis revealed the winner of this year’s series of The Voice.
Who won The Voice 2024?
Billy and Louie, coached by Sir Tom Jones, Ava, coached by Tom and Danny, Deb Orah, coached by LeAnn Rimes and Storry, coached by Will.i.am, all went head-to-head but who won the 2024 series of The Voice UK?
Ava was crowned the winner of The Voice UK 2024.
Top 10 best British TV series
What does the winner of The Voice UK 2024 get?
Since Ava was crowned the winner of the competition, she has won the following prizes:
- A recording deal with Universal
- £50,000 cash prize
- Holiday to Universal Resort, Orlando
It has been a new look coaching/judging panel on The Voice this season.
Recommended reading:
- How much are the judges on The Voice UK worth as the ITV show returns?
- Strictly fans 'will never unsee' Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke's costumes
- ITV confirms I'm A Celebrity start date with first trailer starring Ant and Dec
In a first on The Voice UK, there has been a double chair occupied by McFly Band members Fletcher and Jones.
While American singer LeAnn Rimes, who is known for songs including How Do I Live Without You and Can't Fight the Moonlight from the Coyote Ugly movie, also joined The Voice in 2024.
Rimes, Fletcher and Jones replaced Anne-Marie and Olly Murs who left the show at the end of the last series.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here