But only one of them could be crowned the 2024 champion of the singing competition.

After eight weeks of blind auditions, callbacks and semi-finals, it has all come down to this.

The Voice coaches Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, LeAnn Rimes as well as Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones were back in their chairs for the last time this series as they hoped to see their chosen finalist be crowned champion.

Presenter Emma Willis revealed the winner of this year’s series of The Voice.

Who won The Voice 2024?





Billy and Louie, coached by Sir Tom Jones, Ava, coached by Tom and Danny, Deb Orah, coached by LeAnn Rimes and Storry, coached by Will.i.am, all went head-to-head but who won the 2024 series of The Voice UK?

Ava was crowned the winner of The Voice UK 2024.

What does the winner of The Voice UK 2024 get?





Since Ava was crowned the winner of the competition, she has won the following prizes:

A recording deal with Universal

£50,000 cash prize

Holiday to Universal Resort, Orlando

Ava won The Voice UK 2024 (Image: ITV) It has been a new look coaching/judging panel on The Voice this season.

In a first on The Voice UK, there has been a double chair occupied by McFly Band members Fletcher and Jones.

While American singer LeAnn Rimes, who is known for songs including How Do I Live Without You and Can't Fight the Moonlight from the Coyote Ugly movie, also joined The Voice in 2024.

Rimes, Fletcher and Jones replaced Anne-Marie and Olly Murs who left the show at the end of the last series.