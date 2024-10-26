After eight weeks of blind auditions, call backs and semi-finals, it has all come down to this.

The Voice judges/coaches Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am, LeAnn Rimes as well as Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones will be back for the last time this season as they hope to see their chosen finalist crowned champion.

While Emma Willis will return as host of the show, in charge of the most important job - revealing the winner of tonight's final.

You'll have to tune in Saturday at 8.10pm on ITV1, ITVX and STV to find out 🤩 #TheVoiceUK pic.twitter.com/LDmJHB2vrO — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) October 25, 2024

It has been a new look coaching/judging panel on The Voice this season.

In a The Voice UK first, there has been a double chair occupied by McFly Band members Fletcher and Jones.

While American singer LeAnn Rimes - who is known for songs including How Do I Live Without You and Can't Fight the Moonlight from the Coyote Ugly movie - also joined The Voice in 2024.

Rimes, Fletcher and Jones replaced Anne-Marie and Olly Murs from last series.

The Voice UK 2024 finalists

The four finalists (and their coaches) taking part in tonight's final are:

Billy and Louis (Sir Tom Jones)

Ava (Tom and Danny)

Deb-Orah (LeAnn Rimes)

Storry (Will.i.am)

​​

What does the winner of The Voice UK 2024 get?





The four finalists on The Voice UK are competing to win the grand prize of:

A recording deal with Universal

"Huge" cash prize

Holiday to Universal Resort, Orlando

RECOMMENDED READING:

What time is The Voice UK final on tonight?





The finalists will take to the stage again in tonight's (Saturday, October 26) final, while also performing duets with their coaches - Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, LeAnn Rimes and Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones.

The Voice final will feature special guest performances from former Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and 2023 winners Hunni.

You can watch The Voice UK 2024 final tonight (Saturday, October 26) on ITV1, ITVX and STV at 8.10pm (with the show scheduled to conclude at 10pm).