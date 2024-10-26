Mist, fog and frost is expected overnight this weekend (October 26 and 27), but the weather is set to get "much colder" as we enter November, according to the Met Office.

So much so, the weather experts have said there is a "chance of snow showers in northern and eastern areas" of the UK.

When to expect snow in the UK

These northern and eastern areas of the UK could be set for snow from the "start of November", according to the Met Office's long range weather forecast (which covers October 30 to November 8).

The Met Office said: "The period is likely to be characterised by often quiet and settled weather, as an area of high pressure becomes the dominant feature of the weather.

"Some mist and fog is probable in the south at first, alongside rather cloudy conditions, whilst in the extreme north spells of stronger winds and rain could brush past giving a slightly more unsettled picture.

"Into the start of November, there is a chance the weather could (briefly) turn much colder/brighter, with a chance of snow showers in northern and eastern areas, but it's equally possible these could stay clear of the UK, or the milder conditions could remain in place.

"Either way going forward it's likely to stay mainly settled, with an increasing chance of more unsettled weather developing later in this period."

For weather forecasts and snow predictions in your local area visit the Met Office website (a link to which can be found above).