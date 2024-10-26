Following nominations earlier in the week, four housemates were put up for eviction on Friday (October 25) night:

Izaaz

Khaled

Marcello

Nathan

Ryan and Daze were the first two housemate's evicted, but who was the third contested to be voted off the ITV reality show by the public?

Third housemate evicted from Big Brother 2024

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced on Friday night that "Welsh wonder" Izzaz had become the third housemate evicted from Big Brother 2024.

We’ll miss our Welsh Wonder Izaaz 🫶 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/6AC9cTkN0m — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 25, 2024

Following his eviction, Izzaz said: "I'm feeling quite sad because I really wanted to do the rest of it and do more tasks.

"However, look, I'm glad I've experienced it."

He continued: "Thank you so much for watching and having me on the show as well. It's been a blast."

🚨Breaking News🚨



As revealed on Big Brother: Late and Live, next week is Hallo-Week, and what’s scarier than multiple evictions? Tune in next week for all the terrifying tea #BBUK #BBLL — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 25, 2024

When asked who he wanted to win, Izzaz replied he was "rooting" for Thomas and/or Marcello.

He explained: "I think Marcello has been himself and Thomas has really been himself as well."

As for who he thought was being the "most fake" on the show, he said Segun.

Next week will be "Hallo-Week" on Big Brother, with the housemates set to face "multiple" evictions.

You can watch Big Brother every night (except Saturdays) on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm, with Big Brother: Late and Live following at 10pm.