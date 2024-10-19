The 31-year-old singer shared a statement on social media explaining the decision and when the tour dates would be rescheduled.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) he said: "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour.

"The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days.

Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the… — zayn (@zaynmalik) October 19, 2024

"Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday (October 16).

Malik was about to begin the US leg of his tour and was next due to perform in San Fransisco on Wednesday (October 23), Sky News reports.

The singer did not comment about a run of UK gigs that are set to begin next month, with the first one scheduled for November 20.

Earlier in the week Malik paid tribute to Payne in an Instagram post sharing that he “butted heads” with him at times because he was “headstrong” and “opinionated”, but “always secretly respected” him for it.

“I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated,” he added.