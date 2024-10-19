Joining the Gogglebox gang for the new season are married couple Michael and Sally along with their sons Jake and Harry.

But many viewers are yet to warm to the family, who have been giving their thoughts on the best TV shows of the week, including Strictly Come Dancing and Heartstopper, along with the rest of the 2024 cast.

Taking to X, this Gogglebox fan said: “I reckon we'll only see that posh family for one series. #Gogglebox”

One account wrote: “I don't like this new family #Gogglebox.”

Others have also been describing the new arrivals as “posh”, with one tweeting last week: “#gogglebox can you stop ramming the new posh family down our throats, please? I'll put money on them lasting 1 season.”

However, some disagree as this viewer shared: “#Gogglebox Haven't watched in ages but I like the new family.”

Elsewhere, a person asked: “Are that new family watching tv in they’re shed 🤔#GOGGLEBOX.”

“Was thinking the same lol,” agreed another.

This Gogglebox watcher wondered: “I’m still intrigued as to why those posh people have a fence panel in their front room. #Gogglebox”

Meet the Gogglebox cast for 2024

In the new series which first aired on September 13, some of the other Gogglebox cast members appearing alongside Michael, Sally, Jake and Harry are:

Elaine and Seb

Daniella and Danielle

Roisin and Joe

Ronnie and Annie

Sue and Steve

Simon and Jane

Giles and Mary

Ellie and Izzi

Jenny and Lee

Amira and Amani

Pete and Sophie

The Siddiquis

The Plummers

David and Shirley

Abbie and Georgia

The Malones

The Worthingtons

Next Friday (October 26), Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer returns to Channel 4 from 9pm.