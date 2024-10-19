Last week, Gogglebox introduced a new family to Channel 4 viewers but it seems some fans have divided opinions about the latest arrivals from Kent.
Joining the Gogglebox gang for the new season are married couple Michael and Sally along with their sons Jake and Harry.
But many viewers are yet to warm to the family, who have been giving their thoughts on the best TV shows of the week, including Strictly Come Dancing and Heartstopper, along with the rest of the 2024 cast.
Taking to X, this Gogglebox fan said: “I reckon we'll only see that posh family for one series. #Gogglebox”
Still getting the hang of it…@leegogglebox #Gogglebox #FreshEveryFriday pic.twitter.com/TptSF1Q7Xy— C4 Gogglebox (@C4Gogglebox) October 18, 2024
One account wrote: “I don't like this new family #Gogglebox.”
Others have also been describing the new arrivals as “posh”, with one tweeting last week: “#gogglebox can you stop ramming the new posh family down our throats, please? I'll put money on them lasting 1 season.”
However, some disagree as this viewer shared: “#Gogglebox Haven't watched in ages but I like the new family.”
Elsewhere, a person asked: “Are that new family watching tv in they’re shed 🤔#GOGGLEBOX.”
“Was thinking the same lol,” agreed another.
Top 10 Best British TV Series
This Gogglebox watcher wondered: “I’m still intrigued as to why those posh people have a fence panel in their front room. #Gogglebox”
Meet the Gogglebox cast for 2024
In the new series which first aired on September 13, some of the other Gogglebox cast members appearing alongside Michael, Sally, Jake and Harry are:
- Elaine and Seb
- Daniella and Danielle
- Roisin and Joe
- Ronnie and Annie
- Sue and Steve
- Simon and Jane
- Giles and Mary
- Ellie and Izzi
- Jenny and Lee
- Amira and Amani
- Pete and Sophie
- The Siddiquis
- The Plummers
- David and Shirley
- Abbie and Georgia
- The Malones
- The Worthingtons
Next Friday (October 26), Celebrity Gogglebox for Stand Up to Cancer returns to Channel 4 from 9pm.
