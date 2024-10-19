Earlier in the week, Monday's episode (October 14) saw the housemates nominate their fellow contestants for the first time, with those who received the most nominations facing last night's live eviction.

Ali, Daze and Lily received the most nominations from their housemates and faced the public vote alongside Khaled’s killer nomination, Martha.

Khaled, who was granted power as the head of house, was given the opportunity to secretly opt for a killer nomination, adding a housemate to those currently facing eviction, or save a nominated housemate and replace them with another.

Who left Big Brother last night?





However, after fans of the ITV reality show had been voting for who they wanted to evict throughout the week, Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best announced that Daze’s time in the house had come to an end.

Daze’s exit comes exactly a week after Ryan was voted out, who said he was “gutted” to be departing the show first.

On Big Brother: Late and Live, Daze told AJ and Will she felt “really settled” about leaving the house as she found it “disheveling”.

Some ITV viewers were “surprised” over Daze being evicted, as many took to X to share their thoughts.

Daze might have left early, but at least she’s found a new bestie in Lily 👯‍♀️ #BBUK pic.twitter.com/DeHijjgJ85 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) October 18, 2024

One said: “#BigBrother #BigBrotherUK #BBUK I'm a little surprised it was Daze that was evicted because she was a big character. However, we heard Martha is celebrating her birthday in the house, that'll give her some much needed airtime. I hope Lily won't be up again next week!”

Another posted: “daze one of the most robbed big brother houseguests, she deserved to make it so much further #bbuk.”

This fan wrote: “Why did Daze have to go I wanted someone else to go #bbuk #bigbrother.”

Big Brother continues on ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday, October 20.