The store's managing director, Richard Walker recently revealed how there were multiple names in the running.

He said: "‘It was actually my late mum, Lady Rhianydd Walker, who chose the name. My dad was keen on Penguin or Igloo."

Iceland boss speaks out about legal action from Icelandic Government

This comes after Iceland and the Government of Iceland entered a third round of legal proceedings over the use of the name when selling products in the EU.

Discussing the case with the Metro, Walker said: "I am sure people understand that we do have a business and identity to protect.

"We have only ever tried to prevent other food and retail companies from using the name Iceland, when it could lead to confusion over the brand.

"We have never tried to stop Icelandic businesses from using Iceland descriptively to promote their products.

"We’ve traded under the name Iceland since 1970 and have always taken it to mean land of ice rather than any reference or insinuation to Iceland as a country.

"This legal battle hasn’t taken any toll on us other than time and money. If we lose this round when the decision is made then we’ll appeal to the European Court of Justice.

HalloWIN 🎃 We're holding a Pumpkin Carving Competition! ONE winner will get a £200 voucher to spend at Iceland Foods!



To enter, simply post your carved creation below and follow @IcelandFoods 👻



T&Cs apply. Ends 18.10.24 pic.twitter.com/LUmuq74BYa — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) October 11, 2024

Recommended Reading:

Seven 'hacks' to help B&M shoppers save hundreds on their shopping

The meaning behind Home Bargains' red star stickers revealed by employees

"The reality is that this case will have no bearing on our stores, so I understand people may ask what the point of it all is.

"The reason I’m continuing to fight the case is that I believe it’s about showing our colleagues and customers that the history of our brand as a family-run British success story is important and it’s something I’m willing to stand up for."

Iceland first secured its trademark in 2014 but the Icelandic Government was quick to lodge a legal challenge in 2016.