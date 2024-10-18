The firm will be discontinuing its "Toast and Jam" teabags, which were launched all the way back in 2020, despite being popular with many customers.

After just four years, the beverage is gradually being phased out in shops across the UK.

Toast & Jam Brew is one year old! For its first birthday, here's a selection of some of the nicest things people have said about it on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/9v8hZa2Bcj — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) September 8, 2021

Yorkshire Tea axes popular breakfast drink amid complaints of 'national shortage' from fans

According to The Sun newspaper, users descried an apparent shortage of the Yorkshire Tea product with one person writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Please tell me that you are still doing Jam on Toast teabags? I can’t get them in the supermarket!!!!! And need them badly."

Another added: "Is your toast and jam tea still a thing? Tried 3 different supermarkets in North Devon and it isn't anywhere. Send help, or jammy tea! The search continues!""

A third said: "Have you stop making jam and toast… I need my morning fix! Help this is a genuine emergency! Asda and Sainsbury’s online stopped stocking it! Helllllppppp."

@YorkshireTea have you stop making jam and toast… I need my morning fix! Help this is a genuine emergency! Asda and Sainsbury’s on line stopped stocking it! Helllllppppp pic.twitter.com/rnQg40JTOw — Michelle Hardman B.a.(Hons)🌈🇺🇦 (@MichelleTownhil) October 14, 2024

The brand appeared to confirm the axe, telling one fan: "We're afraid it's being discontinued but it’s still available in Tesco, Amazon and Ocado for a little while.”

It is understood that tea is being replaced by the band's new "Caramelised Biscuit Brew" product.

The brand periodically changes its range of products to keep its offerings to customers fresh.

Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, said: “By making space for the new Caramelised Biscuit Brew, Yorkshire Tea is showing that being inventive is just as important in the tea aisle as it is for chocolate or sweets.

“Innovation is marketing, as they say. I think they will have found most people probably try these different flavours once or twice for novelty.

“There will be some die-hard fans who keep drinking, but the majority probably tail off.

“Adventurous tea flavours give Yorkshire Tea and chance to stand out, not just on the aisle but in the important social media space too.

“Biscoff biscuit recipes have been trending on TikTok and Instagram for years, and a tea bag that tastes as if you've dunked a Biscoff in it? Well, yes please."