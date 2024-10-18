Sainsbury’s is recalling its own brand Onion Rings because they pose a possible health risk to some customers.

The onion rings contain milk, soya and wheat (gluten) not mentioned on the label, making them dangerous to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to these ingredients.

The affected products have a best before date of February 8, 2025, and come in packs of 125g.

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “Sainsbury’s is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk, soya, wheat or gluten or coeliac disease do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where you bought it for a full refund. For further information, please visit the Sainsbury’s website.”

A Sainsbury’s spokesman added: “We are asking customers that have purchased the products not to consume them and to return them to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund.

“No other products have been affected by this issue. Sainsbury’s would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.