So with that in mind, you might fancy giving your set-top box or TV a retune.

The popular free-to-view service has just announced some 'important changes' which include channel launches, changes and some that are closing down for good.

"On 16th October 2024 some broadcasters are making important changes to their channels," Freeview explained in an update on its blog page.

What's new on Freeview?





Firstly, four new channels are arriving on Freeview.

These include U&Eden (channel 57) from the team at UKTV. This service, which has been available on Sky for a while, features high-quality natural science programming including BBC blue chip series like Planet Earth and the UKTV Original, David Attenborough's Natural Curiosities.

The other new channels coming to Freeview are the CNA news service (channel 276), New Media TV (channel 269) and GIGS (channel 284) which shows live performances and documentaries.

Next up there's the U&DaveJaVu service which is moving from channel 57 to channel 74 and That's TV 3 (channel 71) which is becoming That's Christmas just in time for the festive period.

What is shutting down on Freeview?





A trio of channels will no longer be available from this week including Al Jazeera Eng (channel 235), Amazing Discoveries (channel 269) and U&Yesterday+1 (channel 74).

So, get retuning

To get all those changes you'll need to perform a quick reboot.

"You will need to retune to update your TV and keep your channels and TV Guide up to date," Freeview explained.