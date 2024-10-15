There is nothing worse than a blocked toilet but finding a way to deal with this quickly can be challenging, especially if you don't have a plunger.
If you've only got one bathroom or have guests coming over, dealing with this problem right away is essential.
If you're looking for an easy way to unblock your toilet without a plunger, here is everything you need to know.
The easiest way to unblock a toilet without using a plunger
According to B&Q, if you're facing a blocked toilet and don't have a plunger, one of the easiest ways to deal with it may be to use hot water.
The DIY brand says: "First, turn off the water supply to your toilet to stop the cistern refilling. Then, wearing rubber gloves, remove as much of the stagnant water as you can and place it in a bucket.
"Next, pour half a glass of washing-up liquid into the bowl to help lubricate it then wait 10 minutes.
"After 10 minutes, pour 2-3 litres of hot but not boiling water into the bowl which should create pressure at the blockage. Pour the water quickly but be careful not to scald yourself.
"Wait a few minutes to see if the water level falls. If the level doesn’t fall and there’s enough space inside the toilet bowl, repeat one more time.
"If the blockage persists, the next step is to try a plunger."
