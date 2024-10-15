If you've only got one bathroom or have guests coming over, dealing with this problem right away is essential.

If you're looking for an easy way to unblock your toilet without a plunger, here is everything you need to know.

The easiest way to unblock a toilet without using a plunger

If you still have issues with your toilet you should buy a plunger from the shops (Getty Images)

According to B&Q, if you're facing a blocked toilet and don't have a plunger, one of the easiest ways to deal with it may be to use hot water.

The DIY brand says: "First, turn off the water supply to your toilet to stop the cistern refilling. Then, wearing rubber gloves, remove as much of the stagnant water as you can and place it in a bucket.

"Next, pour half a glass of washing-up liquid into the bowl to help lubricate it then wait 10 minutes.

Toilet blockages can be a nuisance, especially if you only have one bathroom or have guests coming over (Image: Getty Images)

"After 10 minutes, pour 2-3 litres of hot but not boiling water into the bowl which should create pressure at the blockage. Pour the water quickly but be careful not to scald yourself.

"Wait a few minutes to see if the water level falls. If the level doesn’t fall and there’s enough space inside the toilet bowl, repeat one more time.

"If the blockage persists, the next step is to try a plunger."