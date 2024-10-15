O’Carroll, who is the creator and main star of the BBC series will return to his role as mischievous matriarch Agnes Brown in the Christmas Day and New Year’s Day specials.

However, the BBC temporarily paused rehearsals to investigate the incident, which have since resumed in Glasgow at the broadcaster’s Pacific Quay studios in Scotland, with shows going ahead as planned, according to The Mirror.

A source told the publisher: “The whole production of the Christmas special was paused while the investigation was carried out. The entire cast and crew were stood down in the wake of the comment as the BBC tried to get to the bottom of it.”

In a statement given to the PA news agency, O’Carroll said: “At a read-through of the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas specials, there was a clumsy attempt at a joke, in the character of Agnes, where a racial term was implied.

“It backfired and caused offence which I deeply regret and for which I have apologised.”

A BBC spokesperson added: “Whilst we don’t comment on individuals, the BBC is against all forms of racism, and we have robust processes in place should issues ever arise.”

Last year, Mrs Brown’s Boys returned for a four-part series.

Despite being a regular feature on Christmas schedules for more than a decade, the episodes marked the first mini-series run since 2013.

The BBC also recently recommissioned a fifth series with production to commence next year.

Last month, O’Carroll confirmed: "We are going to film another series in April and May [2025].

“It’s lovely to be asked to do another one.”

Outside of Mrs Brown’s Boys, O'Carroll recently revealed he would also be creating a brand new show for the BBC titled Shedites, which is set to feature comedian Tommy Cannon in a leading role.