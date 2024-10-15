The recent research from The Living Wage Foundation also found that one in three of these workers had skipped a meal to save money, highlighting the precarious situation many find themselves in.

The survey of some 2,000 workers found that more than half of those paid less than the so-called real living wage said they felt worse off than last year.

With the cost of living crisis still impacting people's finances, forcing thousands across the country to use food banks, you may be wondering how many there are and who can use them.

How many food banks are there in the UK?





The House of Commons Library says there are currently around 1,699 Trussell Trust-affiliated food banks across the UK with an additional 1,172 independent locations also being in operation.

This marks a "multi-fold" increase in the number of food banks since 2010, according to BMC Public Health.

In 2010, The Trussell Trust, which supports the largest network of food banks in the UK, had 35 locations in operation.

Normally, you need to be referred to a food bank (Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Who can use a food bank in the UK?





In order to use most food banks in the UK, you will first have to be referred.

You can be referred by the following people or organisations:

A school

Some councils

A general practitioner doctor

A social worker

A housing officer

The police

Someone from the Citizens Advice Bureau

A charity

It is always worth contacting your local food bank to see if you need a referral.

Some food banks, such as those run by churches, may not need one before you use their services.