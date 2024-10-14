The 69-year-old has played the iconic matriarch Mrs Brown since 2011 and has consistently pulled in audiences of over 10 million.

Now, the actor is expected to pen a new sitcom starring another very famous face.

This comes just weeks after he won the Best Comedy award at this year’s National Television Awards in London.

Mrs Brown's Boys creator Brendan O'Carroll lands new BBC show with huge actor

The new programme is to be titled Shedites and will feature comedian Tommy Cannon in a leading role.

The first episode of the show has already been written and has apparently been a hit with BBC executives.

Brendan told The Sun: "It’s using comedy to touch on men’s mental health. The BBC loved the pilot. Hopefully, it will be out in the fall."

However, he said that he has no idea when the show is expected to air on TV.

Despite having a loyal fanbase, there are many who dislike Mrs Brown's Boys.

Opening up about the mixed reaction from audiences and critics, Brenden said: "I'm the same with music and with comedy, it's subjective, you know? It really is.

"There's comedians that people find really funny who I then go, 'I don't really get that,' you know?

"They went through a stage where comedy started to get really snarky and people punching down, and I'd be looking and I went, 'I don't know...

"And then there's other guys, people who were around me go, 'Oh no, he's f***ing hilarious. Are you kidding me, he's f***ing hilarious!' And I go, 'Well... Because it really is, it's what you call Marmite, that's what it is and people either love it or they f***ing hate it."