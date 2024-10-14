If you’re searching for easy ways to help your lawn stay healthy and avoid going patchy, look no further.

There are two jobs you can do to help your lawn breathe and avoid disease, shares an expert at The Grass People.

Chris McIlroy said: “Lawns need to be able to breathe and get nutrients and water easily.

“It’s important to clear any debris from your lawn to maintain its strength and health. Falling leaves can create a bulky layer that grass struggles to survive underneath and it’s important to clear any fruit that has dropped from trees as these can breed bacteria when they begin to rot.

“Thatch is a layer of organic matter on your lawn that feels spongy underfoot and can stump grass growth.”

How to help your lawn breathe and avoid disease this autumn

If you’ve noticed leaves and fruit have fallen onto your lawn from trees, you can easily rake your lawn to clear the debris but if you’re trying to remove thatch and much deeper blockages, scarification might be needed.

“Scarifying refers to using an automated scarifier or a spring tine rake to remove dead grass, leaves and moss from your lawn surface,” Mr McIlroy said.

Removing debris from your lawn will help it maintain its strength and health (Image: Getty) He recommends scarifying your lawn twice a year between March and September “when the weather is on your side.”

The expert at The Grass People added: “You ideally need the lawn to be warm enough for your lawn to recover.

“However, it can cause temporary damage to the lawn, leaving it bare and patchy before it recovers.

“If overdone, or done when the grass is dormant, it can weaken the lawn and leave it more vulnerable to weeds, disease and sparse growth.

“So, only scarify in dry conditions and don’t be too heavy-handed. Scarifying soaking wet grass means the grass roots are looser and you end up pulling up more than just thatch.”

Chris said that when it’s done correctly, lawns will have some bare and thin patches but overseeding will fix this problem easily.

If you have no matted thatch, a rake should be enough to clear moss and other debris from your lawn.

The main difference between a rake and scarifier is the type of tines and how deep they work on the lawn.

Chris explains: “A rake uses wire tines to remove loose debris, like fallen leaves and to lightly rake a lawn. Raking is a gentle process that's not usually used to remove thatch because the tines don't penetrate deep enough.

“Lawn scarifiers have rotating blades to cut into the lawn and remove thick layers of thatch and weeds.”