Since the show was on Channel 5, the smoking area has not been shown in the series despite housemates being able to take a break there.

The Big Brother house has a garden where housemates regularly spend their time but the smoking area is never usually shown.

Now though, the ITV version has shown the smoking area in what was an “explosive” scene, according to The Sun.

While CCTV cameras are in operation in the smoking area, the footage is not usually broadcast for viewers to watch.

The Sun said the footage was aired to allow a scenario to be accurately portrayed in the house.

A source told the newspaper: “The decision was made to show the footage in order to show the full context of a discussion between Ali and Marcello.

“Fans will be elated to see the return of the smoking area, where all the best drama has occurred over the years.

“But the move will also have tongues wagging ahead of the episode as to exactly why Big Brother has lifted its ban on using smoking area footage.”

It's unclear whether the smoking area will be shown regularly going forward.

Years ago, when the reality show aired on Channel 5 and Channel 4, viewers could see all the action from the smoking area with some of the juiciest drama taking place there.

However, ITV bosses ditched it when they started airing the show in line with the changing attitudes towards smoking.

Some fans worried the change would make the series less entertaining with one sharing on X (formerly Twitter): “The smoking area on Big Brother is going to be a little room with no camera? It's the end of an era.”

Another said: “Strange. I thought it was supposed to be 'reality' TV? You know, showing the things ppl actually say and do? Wonder what else ITV will water out? It’s going to be a scripted snoozefest.”