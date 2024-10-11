It follows a lengthy legal case brought by electrician Tony Finn who claimed he had been sexually harassed by his boss during a heated row in 2019.

Mr Finn, 64, made the claim against the British Bung Company, where he worked as an electrician for 24 years before he was fired in 2021.

He said he was a victim of sexual harassment after comments were made about his baldness, including being called a "stupid bald c***" by his supervisor during an argument, LBC reports.

The High Court’s ruled that “banter” about being bald is sex-related harassment.



Around 6.5m UK men experience baldness.



The three-person employment tribunal panel said the remark "crossed a line" and dismissed an argument that the comment was not sexist because women can be bald too.

LBC adds: "The judgement said there was "a connection between the word 'bald'" and "the protected characteristic of sex", noting that it is "much more prevalent in men than women".

The panel, led by Judge Jonathan Brain, added: "We find it inherently related to sex."

The debate over the ruling was discussed online after BBC Radio 5 Live posted to their X (formerly known as Twitter) account regarding the ruling.

'It's silly' - Social media users react to High Court ruling

Several X users replied to the BBC Radio 5 Live post, with some being in disbelief over the issue.

One person wrote: "This is silly. We should all strive to be better people and to be more understanding and supportive with those who are missing something. But it seems silly to waste the court's time with things so small."

Another described it as "Utter nonsense" whilst another said: "This cannot be serious?!"

Meanwhile, one posted: "I’m bald, I love being bald. I really feel for guys who struggle with it. I have no issue with people having banter as long as they can take it back."

Some made light of the debate, with one person writing: "Darts players across the land rejoice."

Another shared: "Coconut bonce, eggshell, cueball, lightbulb and slaphead......all that just from the Mrs. We demand justice lad."