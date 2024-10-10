The newest addition to the series saw holistic therapist Kara and electrician Jonny create their dream home in the rolling hills of West Yorkshire.

Using stone and zinc as their home's main feature, the couple wanted to make a space for themselves and their two young children with a total of four bedrooms.

But the key reason to build their Grand Designs was to make a space accessible for Kara after a paralysis, caused by a rare autoimmune condition.

Kara wanted the home to be beautiful while helping her regain some independence all on a tight budget that saw Jonny take much of the work on himself.

“We've created something beautiful in the eye of a storm”.



Here’s to the start of a wonderful new chapter for Kara and Jonny.#GrandDesigns | @Kevin_McCloud pic.twitter.com/LHoH07RR0E — granddesigns (@granddesigns) October 9, 2024

Typical, the phrases 'tight budget' and 'do the work himself' on Grand Designs are warning signs for a very tough, long and stressful build.

Despite facing challenges as every Grand Designs builder does, Kara and Jonny are now being placed as the 'very best' episode ever of the Channel 4 show.

West Yorkshire couple praised as 'best ever' Grand Designs build

Airing on Wednesday night, an hour earlier than normal, dozens of X (formerly Twitter) users ran to the social media site to share their opinions on Kara and Jonny's project.

One fan of the ambitious couple said: "Kara and Johnny's home is one of my favourite ever on #GrandDesigns and such a lovely couple/family too!"

Another said: "Stunning design and attention to detail to deliver an incredible home. This is what Grand Designs is about. One of the best builds in the 25 years of the show."

Others praised the home accessibility: "Accessibility brought to the forefront, and views for miles, and people you’re really rooting for - lovely episode."

RECOMMENDED READING

Q&A with Kevin McCloud as he talks all things Grand Designs amid 25th anniversary

From water towers to caves - The best 7 Grand Design builds ever

Kara and Jonny themselves got lots of praise: "This has got to be one of my favourite homes in #25years #GrandDesigns What a talented man Johnny is and what a lovely lady Kara is. The quirkiness of their home with all the diff things makes it so wonderful. The kitchen design. Picture windows. It’s cheerful and I love it!"

One finally Grand Designs viewer said: "One of my favourite episodes. Beautiful family. The epilogue from Kevin got my eyes sweaty."

You can now watch Grand Designs on All4.