While typically not serious and treatable with creams or lotions, scabies can cause severe itching.

Experts have blamed the surge in diseases like measles, whooping cough, and scabies on poverty and declining vaccination rates.

Measles and whooping cough cases are also increasing in many regions, such as Yorkshire.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?



- Intense itch that is worse at night

- Small, red bumps or eruptions that look like pimples and appear in clusters

- Irregular burrow tracks that look like lines on the skin

- Sores from the itch

- Thick and crusty scabies in severe situations

Measles typically begins with cold-like symptoms before developing into a rash.

If it spreads to the lungs or brain, it can lead to serious complications.

Whooping cough cases have tripled, hitting a staggering 1,696 diagnoses this year, while scabies infections have shot up by 66%, with 5,661 primary and secondary diagnoses recorded.

Gwen Nightingale, assistant director of Healthy Lives at the Health Foundation, has highlighted the link between poverty and the spread of diseases.

"Not having enough income to sustain a basic standard of living can have a negative impact on health, through factors like cold, damp homes or an inability to access healthy foods. The stress of living on a low income can also negatively impact health," she told the Mirror.

"The Government has a choice as to whether it wants to perpetuate the current numbers of families living in poverty."

The UK Health Service Authority has issued a warning that the spike in measles hospitalisations might be a warning sign of declining vaccination rates. A spokesperson stated: "In addition to measles, many children are also missing out on protection against other serious diseases, including whooping cough, meningitis, diphtheria and polio. It is especially tragic to see kids suffer when these diseases are so easily preventable."

Steve Russell, NHS national director for vaccination and screening, expressed his concern: "These worrying figures highlight that too many children are still not fully protected against diseases like measles and whooping cough, which can cause serious illness but are preventable."

"Vaccines are parents' best defence against these illnesses that's why the NHS offers them free, saving thousands of lives and preventing tens of thousands of hospital admissions every year."

Mr Russell encouraged parents to review their child's vaccination records and to contact their GP to schedule one if necessary.

What is scabies?





According to the NHS, scabies is an "itchy rash caused by mites", adding that it "spreads through close skin contact, and anyone can get it. It should be treated quickly to stop it spreading."

What are the symptoms of scabies?





There are two main symptoms of scabies:

a raised rash or spots

intense itching, especially at night

Scabies rashes often spread over the whole body apart from the head and neck and can often be seen on hands, wrists, waist and bottom.

The NHS adds that older adults and young children could likely get a scabies rash on their head, neck, palms and feet.

It's also important to note that scabies are not due to poor hygiene and anyone can get the infection.