The jobs available are in its stores, food manufacturing sites and logistics operations nationwide all created to help meet increased demand over the busy Christmas period.

The roles at Morrisons include customer assistants, home delivery drivers and manufacturing and warehouse operatives all with flexible working hours.

Morrisons adds that there is no need for prior experience for most roles.

Morrisons launches Christmas job drive

The supermarket is looking for applicants to join their team who are friendly and want to help give their customers the best experience during this special time of year.

Colleagues at Morrisons will benefit from a 15% staff discount card as well as a 10% discount card for a friend or family member.

You can apply for a role at Morrisons via the supermarket's website, where you can select the role to find out more information.

Discussing the Christmas recruitment drive, Clare Grainger - Group People Director at Morrisons, said: “As Morrisons gears up for the festive rush, we’re looking for up to 3,000 additional colleagues to join our talented teams.

"We are looking forward to welcoming these new colleagues who will have a key role in creating and delivering products to make our customer's celebrations special.

"There are lots of opportunities all across the UK to join us with both temporary and permanent roles in our stores, manufacturing and logistics sites.”