Speaking on ITV's This Morning, the ever-savvy money-saving guru shed some light on a matter.

He said: "They say it's better to only put the heating on when you need it. You pay to pump energy in as and when is needed, and to keep pumping it in constantly isn't efficient.

"Using a timer's best, because your thermostat is designed to turn your heating on and off to keep your home at the temperature you set it at. So in general I'd stick with that."

WARNING: Monthly direct debit is a LOAN - they pay the year for you and loan you the money often at 20 - 40% APR way more than a typical credit card. I'm shocked by how many pay by monthly DD. Avoid if at all possible, more help in https://t.co/0nWrlfiB8Y https://t.co/TIxzOl3EDB — Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) October 8, 2024

However, his next point made the issue a bit more complex.

He said: "There are some engineers who argue that keeping the heating on low with all the radiators on and the boiler down can work as it reduces condensation, which when the heating is turned off collects within the walls, and can help conduct heat outside the home.

"This means you lose heat more quickly and will use more energy as a result. So if your house is prone to that you may want to think about it."

Over on the MSE Forum, the conversation continued.

One member recounted: "I live in a well-insulated new build so heating is on a timer with thermostat on 20C from 6am to 7am and 5pm to 8pm. I generally keep it off completely over the summer."

Echoing that, another added: "My heating is set to 21C from 07.45 to 23.30 then 18C overnight but sometimes I manually increase the temp to 22.5C in the evening if my wife is feeling chilly.

"It resets to 21C at 7.45 the next day. It will occasionally produce heat during the night if it is below freezing outside."