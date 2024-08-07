The American company is one of the most beloved worldwide and boasts a wide selection of sauces, condiments and even foods.

From Ketchup to mayonnaise, the company caters for almost any palate, until now.

@HeinzUK why is Ploughman’s Pickle unavailable in the East Sussex area ? — Barry (@cloth_cap) February 21, 2024

The company confirmed they have discontinued Heinz Ploughman’s Pickle.

One wrote on X/Twitter: "I am trying to buy Heinz Ploughman’s Pickle but can’t buy it anywhere. Has it been discontinued? I like it cause it’s gluten-free."

Heinz replied: "Thanks for your message. Sorry to say but this product has now been discontinued."

"Oh no! It was great & gluten-free so great for us coeliacs," the shopper said in response.

But it didn't end there. Twitter/X is awash with angry fans of the popular condiment.

One said: "Why is Ploughman’s Pickle unavailable in the East Sussex area?" And Heinz said: "Unfortunately we no longer produce Ploughman's Pickle."

Another fumed: "By far the best pickle for any occasions and use".

While a third person wrote: "Thing I really like about this is that it's gluten-free (or at least I don't react to it, unlike Branston)."

Someone else commented: "Far better than Branston."

Recommended reading:

Which? reveals Co-op tomato ketchup to be the best in the UK

I tried Sainsbury's, Lidl, Heinz and Crucials tomato sauce

Should you keep ketchup in the fridge? Expert issues warning

Walkers and Heinz release limited-edition crisp range with 3 'mind blowing' flavours

A product description online reads: "Heinz started making pickles in the 1860s and introduced the world to the first ever sweet pickles in 1876.

"With over 150 years in pickling experience, no one knows pickles better than us. Our chunky Heinz Ploughman's Pickle is bursting with classic, irresistible flavour.

"Made with only quality ingredients, this pickle is perfect for livening up a mature cheese sandwich or to add a quick kick to a jacket potato.

"Take your taste buds on a flavour filled adventure by exploring our full pickle range, including: Piccalilli Pickle, Mustard Pickle and Sandwich Pickle."