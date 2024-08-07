Trying to get the flavours just right to impress family and friends can be tricky.

But MasterChef’s John Torode may have found just the hack to help you.

During a cooking segment on This Morning earlier this week, John revealed an “unheard of” cooking tip to presenters Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

As he started preparing the chicken in the studio’s kitchen, he explained: “So you take your chicken and you take the chicken as it is and what it’s got on the outside of it, usually it’s all tied up [points to string].

“Keep that [the string] and then what we’re going to do is fill the inside with a couple of lemons cut in half, a bit of sage and some ice cubes.

“And you take ice cubes and you put salt and pepper on your ice cubes.”

Announcing why he puts seasoned ice cubes inside chickens about to be roasted in the oven, John continued: “Because the chicken has skin on the outside of it.

“Now, the skin of chicken, the seasoning can’t permeate, it doesn’t go into it.

“So the only way seasoning comes is from the inside and we’re using ice cubes.

“What happens is as it cooks the steam goes through it, steams the inside of the chicken, keeps it lovely and moist on the inside and then you’ve got all the juices left inside as well.”

After the demonstration, Josie responded “that is the biggest golden tip I think I’ve ever heard” before John received a round of applause from the This Morning crew.

Impressed with the ice cube hack shared on the programme’s Instagram page, one viewer commented: “Genius”.

Another asked: “Why have we never heard this before.”

Strictly Come Dancing star Vitto Copolla said: “Wowwww I didn’t know. I will try it.”

“Oh wow I’m trying this at the weekend,” posted another follower.

One account exclaimed: “The ice cube trick is new to me!”