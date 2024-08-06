Riots and protests have broken out in locations across the UK - including the likes of London and Liverpool - over the past week following a knife attack in Southport last Monday (July 29).

Scenes of violence, vandalism, burning police cars and projectiles being thrown at mosques have flooded people's news feeds over the past few days as violence across the country continues to escalate.

More than 400 people have already been arrested following the violent riots and protests across the country, according to police sources.

This number is expected to rise in the coming days with more protests planned.

Where are protests taking place in the UK on Wednesday?





Police are expecting Wednesday (August 7) to be particularly busy with reports of at least 30 protests taking place at various locations across the UK.

Forces are said to be watching each event closely as they attempt to establish what intelligence is credible as they get ready to respond.

Stand Up To Racism has arranged a number of protests for Wednesday labelled "Refugees Welcome".

The protests according to the campaign group, are centred around defending asylum support services.

The location of these protests are:

Brentford (UK Immigration Help, The Mile, 1,000 Great West Road, TW8 9DW)

North Harrow (North Harrow Library, 429-433 Pinner Road, HA1 4HN)

Rotherham (Parker Rhodes Immigration Lawyer, The Point, S60 1BP)

Sheffield (White Rose Visas, Wilkinson Street, S10 2GJ)

Hastings (Cambridge Gardens, Hastings TN34 1EN)

Southampton (Y-Axis Immigration Consultants, Grosvenor Square, SO15 2BB)

Derby (Grove Street Car Park, (top of) Normanton Road, DE23 6US)

North Finchley (Immigration & Nationality Services Ltd, 4 Percy Road, N12 8BU)

Southend-on-sea (MNS Immigration Solicitors, Ditton Court Road, SS0 7HG)

Liverpool (St Anne’s Centre, Overbury Street, Liverpool, L7 3HJ)

Northampton (Clare Street Junction, Kettering Road)

Cheadle (Intime Immigration Services, Cheadle, SK8 3TD)

Portsmouth (UK Border Agency, Kettering Terrace, PO2 8QN)

Aldershot (Immigration Advisors, 40 Victoria Road, GU11 1TH)

Waltham Forest (Waltham Forest Immigration Bureau (opposite McDonalds), 187 Hoe Street, E17 3AP)

Brighton (Queensbury House, 106 Queens Road, BN1 3XF)

Oxford (Asylum Welcome, Magdelen Road, OX4 1RE)

Birmingham (The Clock (Jewellery Quarter), 168 Warstone Lane, Birmingham, B18 6NP)

Paisley (Watermill Hotel, Paisley PA1 1SR)

All these protests are set to kick off at around 7pm on Wednesday.

Stand Up to Racism has also called for a 'National Day of Protest' on Saturday (August 10) in "every town and city" to "stop the far right".

Sir Keir Starmer condemned the riots plaguing Britain’s streets at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting.

What are the UK protests about and why are there riots?





The riots and protests across the UK come following the death of three children, killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport last Monday (July 29).

Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9), Bebe King (6), and Elsie Dot Stancombe (7) were killed and eight others injured during the attack.

Five children were left in critical condition, while two adults - yoga class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes, were also critically hurt.

We are really pleased to be able to share that all the children involved in last Monday’s awful incident in Southport who were under our care have now been safely discharged home from Alder Hey.



Full statement: https://t.co/CmYwc5BDk1 pic.twitter.com/iUO0hijzzk — 🏥 Alder Hey 💙 (@AlderHey) August 6, 2024

Rumours emerged on social media claiming that the attacker was a man called Ali Al-Shakati who was a Muslim asylum seeker.

However, this wasn't true, with the individual accused of the charges being identified as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana in court.

Rudakubana was born in Cardiff to parents of Rwanda heritage, before moving to the village of Banks just outside of Southport.

A vigil in Southport was held last Tuesday (July 30) but on the same evening, hundreds of protestors gathered outside a mosque in the town.

Chants were expressing Islamophobic and anti-immigration sentiment alongside support for Tommy Robinson, the founder of the EDL (English Defence League).

Objects were thrown at the mosque and riot police who were on site to deal with the disorder, with a police van also being set alight.

The rioting has since spread across the country affecting major cities including London, Liverpool and Bristol.

Much of the reasoning behind the riots has been Islamophobia and anger towards immigration, both legal and illegal.

The Financial Times said: "The killings in Southport — although by a UK-born resident — prompted a torrent of disinformation blaming both immigrants in general, and Muslims in particular, for crime.

"Far-right sympathisers also accuse the police of treating nationalist and white protesters more harshly on the streets than they do, for example, pro-Palestine demonstrators."