From faded passport covers to marks and scuffs, knowing if your passport is valid before getting to the airport is a must.

If you're travelling in the coming months and want to know if you'll need a new passport, here is everything you need to know.

When is your British passport too damaged to use for travel?





There are a number of things that make a passport 'damaged' (Image: PA)

According to the travel website UK Abroad, a 'damaged passport' is no longer in a condition suitable for foreign travel.

A passport is considered 'damaged' if it has one of the following issues:

Personal details are difficult or impossible to read

The laminate portion on the name page has lifted so that it has the potential for a substitute photo to be inserted

There are signs of fading or discolouration on the passport’s name page

The passport is stained on any of its pages (e.g. it has ink, makeup or chemical spills)

There are missing, torn, defaced or detached pages

The chip on the passport can be seen on the back cover

The passport chip shows signs of damage

Any other damage that may prevent the passport from being a legible form of identification

Burgundy passports are still valid for travel (Image: PA)

Can you still use your burgundy passport?





Passports are now dark blue in colour with the newest ones featuring references to King Charles III following his coronation last year.

However, if you are worried that your burgundy passport won't be accepted anymore, there’s no need to worry.

Burgundy passports are still allowed to be used if they are valid for travel.

This means you’ll need to check the expiry date and the rules regarding how much time you should have left on your passport to travel to your chosen destination.