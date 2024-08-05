You’ll get a discount on your bill only if you’re eligible.

But who is eligible and how does it work?

Who is eligible for a council tax reduction?





Although UK councils tend to run their own schemes and the qualifications for council tax reduction, they all follow a similar format.

You may get Council Tax Reduction if you pay Council Tax and your income and capital (savings and investments) are below a certain level.

You could be eligible if you’re on a low income or claim benefits. Your bill could be reduced by up to 100%.

You can apply if you own your home, rent, are unemployed or working.

What you get depends on:

where you live - each council runs its own scheme

your circumstances (for example income, number of children, benefits, residency status)

your household income - this includes savings, pensions and your partner’s income

if your children live with you

if other adults live with you

If you're entitled to Income Support, income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, Income-related Employment Support Allowance or the 'guarantee credit' of Pension Credit you could get maximum help with your Council Tax.

You can also claim Council Tax Reduction if you receive Universal Credit.

Who isn't eligible for council tax reduction?





If you have savings of over £16,000 you can't normally get Council Tax Reduction, unless you're aged 60 or over and getting the 'guarantee credit' of Pension Credit.

Most asylum seekers and people sponsored to be in the UK won't get Council Tax Reduction.

To find out more, visit your local council website and see how you can go about making the claim.