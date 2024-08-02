Various Rathbones Kear crumpets are “unsafe to eat” due to the presence of metal.

The affected products are the Morrisons Crumpets, Morrisons Savers Crumpets, Morrisons The Best Crumpets with Sourdough, and Hovis Crumpets.

All the affected products come in packs of 6 and have a best before date of either August 6 or August 7.

Thursday 01 August 2024 - Rathbones Kear recalls various Crumpet products because they may contain pieces of metal https://t.co/mb3YDQfaGY pic.twitter.com/zDgRY1ld2w — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 1, 2024

A spokesman for the Food Standards Agency issued a “do not eat” warning to anyone who has purchased the crumpets.

They said: “Rathbones Kear are recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products.

“These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

“If you have bought the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund (a receipt is not required).”

A Rathbones Kear spokesman added: “Rathbones Kear is recalling the above product with a best before date of August 6 and 7, because there is a risk that some packs may contain small pieces of metal.

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.