Sandra Martin and her friend Sandi Bogle were loved by fans for their larger-than-life personalities and great sense of humour.

While they haven't been on the telly for years, they have teased that their return to the small screen is coming very soon.

The stars even said they had their eyes set on huge streaming platforms like Netflix.

Gogglebox stars Sandra and Sandi hint at huge TV return

Speaking with The Sun newspaper, Sandra said: "To tell you the honest truth, I would rather us now be on Netflix at the moment.

"But you will be seeing us doing something together again in the future!"

When asked if fans could expect their return to Gogglebox, Sandi kept her cards close to her chest and said that fans "may" get to see them back on the show one day.

Sandi revealed that she is busier than ever after previously admitting to being "homeless and broke" despite her fame.

Previously, she admitted that she was living on £238 of Universal Credit a month but was still enjoying lavish holidays.

However, her fortunes appear to have turned around after she revealed that she has been "fully booked" for the last year.

She said: "Well, I've got some things going on - at the moment, I am totally booked out!

"I've got other things going on soon but I can't say what it is. But you will be seeing me very shortly."

Discussing her life of luxury and ascendance to fame with Gogglebox on Channel 4, she said: “I got paid more than anyone else, more than any of the other families because they were working and I had to come off benefits to appear on the show.

Recommended Reading:

“All the bills that you have to pay for in life they dealt with for me and left me around £300 to £500 a week on top of that to get my hair and nails done and other expenses.

“I could have bought a house with all the money I made but I gave it away, I took care of my family and friends. I filled their fridges, took them shopping to buy clothes and paid for meals.

“I also didn’t like wearing the same clothes twice, I thought I was the Queen. I saw that she did it and decided to do the same.

“I ate good, got my hair done and got taxis everywhere, I love calling for cabs. I didn’t know how to be a celebrity and while I could have spent more wisely I didn’t want to be a miser and tight.”