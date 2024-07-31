First established in 1994, The National Lottery is best known for its Lotto game in which players pick up to six numbers in the hopes of getting a matching set.

Whether you play The National Lottery or opt for the EuroMillions game, here is everything you need to know.

The 10 biggest National Lottery and EuroMillions prizes ever won in the UK

Here are the 10 biggest National Lottery and EuroMillions prizes ever won in the UK.

1. Anonymous, £195,707,000

Game: EuroMillions

2. Joe and Jess Thwaite, £184,262,899.10

Game: The National Lottery - Lucky Dip

3. Anonymous, £170,221,000

Game: Lotto - Must Be Won Draw

4. Colin and Chris Weir, £161,653,000

Game: EuroMillions

5. Adrian and Gillian Bayford, £148,656,000

Game: EuroMillions

6. Anonymous, £123,458,008

Game: The National Lottery

7. Anonymous, £122,550,350

8. Anonymous, £121,328,187

9. Frances and Patrick Connolly, £114,969,775

Game: EuroMillions

10. Anonymous, £113,019,926

Those wishing to play The National Lottery need to be aged 18 and over. This is also the case for other such games, including the Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

What are the odds of winning The National Lottery?





The odds of winning the Jackpot are extremely slim with there being a 1 in 45,057,474 chance of securing all six numbers.

The chances of winning anything less are also narrow with there only being a 1 in 7,509,579 chance of winning five numbers + bonus ball.

Getting five and four numbers correct stands at 1 in 144,415 and 1 in 2,180 while the odds of getting three and two numbers right are 1 in 97 and 1 in 10.3.