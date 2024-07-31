In the new series, the four stars will embark on a 12,500 km race across South America along with a family member each and a limited budget.

The six-part BBC series will see the contestants say goodbye to lavish transport, smartphones and bank cards as they will instead have to rely on their skills, cunning and ingenuity.

Their journey will begin in Belem, northern Brazil, and the celebrities will pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America to reach the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in southern Chile.

Who is in Celebrity Race Across The World 2024?





The stars taking part in BBC's Celebrity Race Across The World 2024 are Kelly Brook, Radio 2 DJ Scott Mills, broadcaster Jeff Brazier and Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni.

Model Brook, 44, will be joined by her husband Jeremy Parisi while Mills, 51, will be joined by his husband Sam Vaughan, whom he married in the spring.

Brazier will be joined by his son Freddie, whose mother was the late Big Brother star Jade Goody.

Ted Lasso star Bokinni who will appear on the show with his cousin Mary Ellen.

Last year's Celebrity Race Across The World saw broadcaster Alex Beresford and his father Noel were crowned the winners of the first series, batting off competition from McFly drummer Harry Judd and his mother Emma, who came second, and All Saints singer Melanie Blatt and her mother Helene, who were third.

British racing driver and pundit Billy Monger and his sister Bonny, who had finished the previous stint in first place, had to withdraw at the beginning of the final episode because of a family emergency.

Tim Harcourt, chief creative officer for Studio Lambert, said: “After the phenomenally successful run of the first celebrity series, and more recently the fourth series of the regular series, we can’t wait to bring audiences along with us to the huge South American continent and its jaw-dropping scenery, in a race which will push our celebrities and their loved ones to their absolute limits.”

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning, factual entertainment and events, said: “We’ve been delighted by the success of celebrity Race Across The World, and are now incredibly excited to see some new famous faces and their loved ones take on this difficult yet highly rewarding race of a lifetime.

“We cannot wait to watch their journey unfold.”

When does Celebrity Race Across The World 2024 start?





The newest series of Celebrity Race Across The World will kick off on Wednesday, August 14 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm.