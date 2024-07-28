There are three types of gymnastics included within the Olympics - artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline gymnastics.

How does the floor exercise work in gymnastics?





Women's floor routines are set to music and last approximately 90 seconds, the gymnasts use the entire floor area as they perform a combination of dance sequences and acrobatic elements.

Women can receive marks for artistry through expression and personal style within their routine.

Men's routines only last for 70 seconds and forgo the musical backing as the gymnast performs three to five tumbling sequences in two different directions. Combining strength and balance, a static element on one hand or leg must be held for two seconds during the routine.

If a gymnast steps one foot out of the 39x39 foot mat, they receive a 0.1 deduction and if both feet go out of bounds, they receive a 0.3 deduction.

British floor gymnastics Olympians include Jessica Gadirova who won bronze in Tokyo 2020 as a teenager.

How does the vault apparatus work in gymnastics?





A gymnast sprints down a 25-metre-long runway and launches themselves towards the vaulting table on a Birchwood springboard. The height of the vaulting table is 1.35 metres for men and 1.25 metres for women.

With a push from the vault, they then perform a series of saltos and twists before landing on a mat with both feet together.

Women typically do a 'Yurchenko' vault, performing a round-off onto the springboard and a back handspring onto the table whilst men go for a 'Tsukahara' vault, a forward entry with a quarter or half turn onto the table.

Height, form and a perfect landing are the key ingredients to a strong score.

How do the uneven bars and high bars work in gymnastics?





Women tackle the uneven bars, two horizontal bars at different heights that lie parallel to each other whilst the men compete on the high or horizontal bar.

Continuous swinging movements are predominant in both apparatus, with movements in both directions, above and below the bar.

Performing a series of grip changes, releases, catches and turns, the uneven bars and high bar demonstrate high flying before a clean dismount.

Women must move seamlessly between the higher and lower bar during their routine whilst the men must not touch the bar with their body.

Scores on all apparatus are formed of Execution (E score) and Difficulty (D score).

How does the balance beam apparatus work in gymnastics?





For a women-only apparatus, the beam is 16 feet long, four feet high and four inches wide.

Olympic gymnasts must perform a 90 second routine, including a mount and dismount, with a range of dance and acrobatic elements on the beam.

Every skill has a difficulty rating from A to H and gymnasts are credited for their eight hardest skills. If a gymnast falls off, she incurs a 1.00-point deduction and has 10 seconds to resume her routine.

Most gymnasts choose to fulfil their acrobatic requirements with a backward skill so it's easier to spot the beam as they land.

Ondine Achampong won silver on the balance beam at the 2022 European Championships.

The current British champion was named after The Royal Ballet production 'Ondine' and is now pointing her toes towards a second individual gymnastics medal in Turkey.

How does the parallel bars apparatus work in gymnastics?





Another flight element apparatus, the parallel bars are a men's only event.

The gymnast must travel along and work below and above the bar through a series of swinging and flight elements as well as intermittent holds.

Three holds are permitted, and any extra pauses equal to or greater than a second will lead to deductions.

How does the pommel horse work in gymnastics?





The pommel horse has been the centrepiece of British men's artistic gymnastics over the past decade.

A table-like structure with two alloy handles mounted on top, a steady rhythm is the key to this apparatus.

The hands are the only part of the body that can touch the pommel horse as the gymnast performs a routine consisting of continuous, circular movements and scissor elements before the usual handstand dismount.

Gymnasts must use the entirety of the horse, with at least one element performed at each end.

Max Whitlock has been a mainstay on the pommel horse since 2012, winning 2 Olympic gold medals in the event.

How does the rings apparatus work in gymnastics?





A test of strength, the rings are a giant of the artistic gymnastics world.

With two wooden rings attached to long, non-twisting shock absorbent wires, gymnasts must perform a series of strength and balance movements using the rings.

Movements are both forwards and backwards with a varied number of swings and holds before an acrobatic dismount.

Holds and handstands must all be held for a minimum of two seconds and any unnecessary swings can lead to point deductions.

Height: 2.8 metres above the floor Distance between rings: 50 centimetres

Length of cables: 3 metres

How does the all-around event work in gymnastics?





Put all the apparatus together and you have your all-around.

The individual all-around combines the scores of all four apparatus for women - floor, vault, beam and bars - and all six for men - floor, vault, high bar, parallel bars, rings and pommel horse.

The gymnast with the highest overall score is crowned the individual all-around champion.

Qualifying scores do not count in this event and all gymnasts start afresh in the final.

Team GB all-around gymnastics athlete Alice Kinsella won bronze in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

What is the artistic gymnastics team event?





In this event, each team puts forward three gymnasts to compete on each apparatus to generate a combined score.

All three scores count so each athlete must perform at their best to put the team in a strong position for a medal.