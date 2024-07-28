The BBC hasn’t confirmed the lineup but the TV series’ official Instagram account has teased the celebrities that will take part.

Posting pictures of a few key items to give clues, the BBC show has left it up to its followers to work out who could be in the lineup ahead of official confirmation.

In the post, there are four different pictures of the clues as the celebrity version of the show sees four celebrities race each other across the world along with a partner each.

The first picture includes a Father’s Day card signed ‘love B + F’, an ice skate, a British passport, a MasterChef apron with 2020 printed on it, a necklace and an envelope with a piece of paper printed with CM1 on it plus some travel essentials, including a rucksack and hat.

The second picture includes a British passport, a BBC Radio 2 microphone, a piece of paper with coordinates on it, a pair of brown boots, a BBC Eurovision lanyard, a pair of sunglasses, two wedding rings overlapping, a picture of Scott Mills’ husband with a red heart surrounding it plus some travel essentials such as a rucksack and hat.

The third of the four pictures includes a pair of running trainers, a British passport, a Strictly Come Dancing 2007 keyring, a radio with heart stickers on it, a camera, paper 3D glasses, a modelling contract plus a picture of a man in a heart photo frame and some travel essentials.

In the final picture, there’s a pair of walking boots, a football, a captain’s armband and football shirt, a watch and a rucksack with two flags pinned on it (one Nigeria and one Ireland). There is also a piece of paper with BELIEVE written on it that has been ripped up into four pieces.

Fans of the show rushed to the comment section to give their guesses as to which celebrities are behind the clues.

One said: “Kola Bokinni, Kelly Brook, Jeff Brazier and Scott Mills!”

Another thinks the Father's Day card could be linked to the sons of Jeff Brazier, saying: “Jeff Brazier is #1 as it says happy fathers day from B+F (Bobby and Freddie), he was also on Master Chef”.

A third commented: “Scott Mills, the last one is the guy who plays Sam Obisanye in Ted Lasso”.

Another fan guessed: “Jeff Brazier, Kelly Brook and Scott Mills. And then someone from Ted Lasso”.

Some celebrities' names were suggested frequently, with another fan suggesting: “Jeff Brazier was on Celebrity Master Chef 2020 and looks like Dancing on Ice too so that’s him and Scott Mills”.

Recommended reading:

Others suggested different celebrities, including one who said: “Tom Skinner from the Masterchef clue? And the AFC Richmond captain”.

Another commented: “Kelly Brook, Greg Rutherford, Scott Mills ???”

The BBC hasn't confirmed when the new Celebrity Race Across The World will be airing but it is definitely on its way.

Six weeks ago, it posted a video to Instagram, telling fans that it is “coming soon to BBC One and #iPlayer”.