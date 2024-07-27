The numbers you pick have a huge bearing on what and how much you can win after any given draw.

If you tend to overthink your Lotto numbers and want to randomly generate them, here is everything you need to know.

How old do you have to be to play The National Lottery?





Those wishing to play The National Lottery need to be aged 18 and over. This is also the case for other such games, including the Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

What are The National Lottery prizes?





The National Lottery website states that those getting two numbers will win a Free Lucky Dip.

Those getting three of four numbers will win £30 and £140 respectively.

Five numbers as well as five number + a bonus ball can expect £1,750 and £1,000,000 for their trouble.

Those getting all six numbers are entitled to the Jackpot which has been as high as £195 million.

We have a winner inbound 🎉

Congratulations to the winner of Saturday’s £7.23M Lotto jackpot.#NationalLottery #WillYouBeNext pic.twitter.com/gPNF7NNkQT — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) July 22, 2024

How to randomly generate your six Lotto numbers

Generating your six National Lottery numbers is easy with players only needing to visit websites like Lottery.co.uk to do this.

Simply select the blue 'Generate Numbers' button below the six red balls and the website will do the rest.

Once generated, you will have numbers between 1 and 59 selected for each ball.

The National Lottery Lotto draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday.