When an uncle or granny isn't available, many opt for one of their older children.

If you're considering this option but do not know any of the rules around it, here is everything you need to know.

What age does a child have to be to look after their siblings?





In the United Kingdom, there is no legal age at which a child is allowed to babysit but if you leave your child with somebody under the age of 16, you are responsible for their wellbeing.

The NSPCC adds: "You should also think carefully about leaving your child alone with an older brother or sister.

"If they fall out, you won’t be around to make the peace."

Is it illegal to leave your child home alone?





Similarly, there are no set rules when it comes to leaving children home alone but the NSPCC advises: "A child who isn't old enough or who doesn't feel comfortable should never be left home alone.

"If this is the case, it's best to look into childcare options that might work for your family."

Providing more specific advice to parents, the organisation states that children between the ages of 0-3 should never be left home alone "even for 15 minutes while you pop down the road".

The NSPCC acknowledges that while every child is different, it would not recommend leaving a primary school-aged child (under the age of 12) home alone, particularly for long periods of time.

Once your child reaches High School age (12 and over) you should begin talking to them about being left home alone to see how they feel about it.