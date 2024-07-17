1.6 million elderly people get Attendance Allowance as it stands, but there are plenty more who could claim it.

The finance expert explained how to ensure 'backdated' payments that start accruing from the original date of claim and not when the DWP officially processes the paper-toting application.

Mr Lewis said: "Call for the form because then they (DWP) send you a form and you apply but you get paid from the date you called up for the form.

"If you download the form off GOV.UK and your claim is successful, you get paid on the day you sent it back to them and there could be at least eight weeks difference in that, so call for the form."

He recommended that anyone seeking further advice on making a claim or requiring assistance with the application form should get in touch with Age UK at 0800 678 1602, which operates daily from 8am to 7pm.

He went on: "Fill in the form with as much detail as possible. Age UK is brilliant on this, they've got a brilliant helpline that will probably be swamped but it's open during the days, but they're really professional at helping you fill out the form so those who are entitled get the money and don't fall foul for some strange reason."

Money Saving Expert explained: "Attendance Allowance is one of the most underclaimed benefits, with as many as 1.1 million missing out on up to £5.2 BILLION a year, according to estimates from MoneySavingExpert and Policy in Practice.

"If you're aged 66+ and need help with daily living due to illness or disability, check if you're due £5,645 a year..."

Attendance Allowance is a non-means-tested weekly payment to help cover the costs of pensioners (aged 66+) who need someone to 'attend' them.