A woman was jailed for four months having drunk duty-free booze and lit up a cigarette on one of its flights.

Summer is here, you wouldn't think it, but 'officially' it is.

Brits preparing to go abroad will have a long to-do list, as there are clothes to be washed and packed, money to be changed, and travel insurance to be obtained.

After all this stress, that first airport pint hits something different. But remember, don't overdo it.

Up-to-date guidance from TUI, easyJet, Ryanair and Jet2 regarding taking alcohol on board flights:

TUI

TUI's website states: that "only alcohol served by the crew may be consumed onboard, and in moderation only" and adds: "No Duty Free alcohol may be consumed onboard, including any alcohol purchased in the airport, or from our crew onboard.

"We may decide to refuse to carry you or your baggage if ... you present yourself for travel whilst being – perceived or otherwise – under the influence of controlled substances (including, but not exclusive to alcohol, narcotics, or other medicinal products) which may influence judgement, behaviours, or actions whilst onboard.

easyJet

An easyJet spokesperson told the ECHO: "Like all other airlines, we have strict guidelines about the consumption of alcohol onboard and our crew are trained on serving alcohol and any passenger who appears to be under the influence of alcohol will be refused further alcohol.

"Prior to departure we communicate our alcohol policy to customers and ask that should they wish to consume alcohol purchased onboard, that they do so responsibly, considering others onboard."

Ryanair

Its website states: "You must not take hot drinks on the plane, or drink your own alcohol when on the plane".

Jet2

Jet2 states that "only alcoholic drinks purchased on board may be consumed during the flight".

The travel operator also said it "reserves the right to serve alcoholic drinks at our absolute discretion.

"Anyone who is deemed to be 'misbehaving, acting disruptively, or otherwise endangering or inconveniencing other customers or members of the Flight Deck or Cabin Crew' may be refused entry to the flight or removed from the aeroplane."