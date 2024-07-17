Just some of the main symptoms include stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation which can come and go over time.

Unfortunately, it’s usually a lifelong problem and it can be “very frustrating” to live with and can have a “big impact” on your everyday life, reports the NHS.

Currently, there's no cure, but the NHS advises diet changes and medicines can often help control the symptoms.

What are the symptoms of IBS?





The NHS states the main symptoms of IBS are:

stomach pain or cramps – usually worse after eating and better after doing a poo

bloating – your tummy may feel uncomfortably full and swollen

diarrhoea – you may have watery poo and sometimes need to poo suddenly

constipation – you may strain when pooing and feel like you cannot empty your bowels fully

Other symptoms outlined by the NHS include:

farting (flatulence)

passing mucus from your bottom

tiredness and a lack of energy

feeling sick (nausea)

backache

problems peeing, like needing to pee often, sudden urges to pee, and feeling like you cannot fully empty your bladder

not always being able to control when you poo (bowel incontinence)

Has a doctor recently diagnosed you with IBS? (Image: Yuri Arcurs/Getty)

What causes IBS flare-ups and how long do they last?





When it comes to IBS, you may find there are periods of time when your symptoms are better and days when they're worse.

These are known as flare-ups which can be triggered by food or drink.

Some triggers, according to the NHS, could be:

alcohol

caffeine

certain foods, such as spicy or fatty food

stress and anxiety

How long can IBS flare-ups last and how to treat them?





Sadly, IBS flare-ups can last for a few days, weeks or even months.

However, there is a list of things you can do that can help relieve or control them, such as:

cook homemade meals using fresh ingredients when you can

keep a diary of what you eat and any symptoms you get – try to avoid things that trigger your IBS

try to find ways to relax

get plenty of exercise

try probiotics for a month to see if they help

How much water should you drink daily?





Recommended reading:

When it comes to things you shouldn’t do if you have IBS, the NHS shares:

do not delay or skip meals

do not eat too quickly

do not eat lots of fatty, spicy or processed foods

do not eat more than 3 portions of fresh fruit a day (a portion is 80g)

do not drink more than 3 cups of tea or coffee a day

do not drink lots of alcohol or fizzy drinks

You can find more information on the NHS website such as how to ease bloating and cramps from IBS.