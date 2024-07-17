Do you think you have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)? It’s a common condition that affects the digestive system – an estimated 13 million people in the UK suffer from it.
Just some of the main symptoms include stomach cramps, bloating, diarrhoea and constipation which can come and go over time.
Unfortunately, it’s usually a lifelong problem and it can be “very frustrating” to live with and can have a “big impact” on your everyday life, reports the NHS.
Currently, there's no cure, but the NHS advises diet changes and medicines can often help control the symptoms.
@the_ibs_whisperer bloating and IBS help www.gutheaven.co.uk @Gut Heaven #IBS #bloating ♬ original sound - Tracey the IBS Whisperer
What are the symptoms of IBS?
The NHS states the main symptoms of IBS are:
- stomach pain or cramps – usually worse after eating and better after doing a poo
- bloating – your tummy may feel uncomfortably full and swollen
- diarrhoea – you may have watery poo and sometimes need to poo suddenly
- constipation – you may strain when pooing and feel like you cannot empty your bowels fully
Other symptoms outlined by the NHS include:
- farting (flatulence)
- passing mucus from your bottom
- tiredness and a lack of energy
- feeling sick (nausea)
- backache
- problems peeing, like needing to pee often, sudden urges to pee, and feeling like you cannot fully empty your bladder
- not always being able to control when you poo (bowel incontinence)
What causes IBS flare-ups and how long do they last?
When it comes to IBS, you may find there are periods of time when your symptoms are better and days when they're worse.
These are known as flare-ups which can be triggered by food or drink.
Some triggers, according to the NHS, could be:
- alcohol
- caffeine
- certain foods, such as spicy or fatty food
- stress and anxiety
How long can IBS flare-ups last and how to treat them?
Sadly, IBS flare-ups can last for a few days, weeks or even months.
However, there is a list of things you can do that can help relieve or control them, such as:
- cook homemade meals using fresh ingredients when you can
- keep a diary of what you eat and any symptoms you get – try to avoid things that trigger your IBS
- try to find ways to relax
- get plenty of exercise
- try probiotics for a month to see if they help
How much water should you drink daily?
Recommended reading:
- The 9 symptoms that could mean you are suffering from Vitamin D deficiency
- How do I know if I have a stomach ulcer? Perforated ulcer causes and symptoms
- Does asbestos cause cancer? The exposure symptoms to look out for
When it comes to things you shouldn’t do if you have IBS, the NHS shares:
- do not delay or skip meals
- do not eat too quickly
- do not eat lots of fatty, spicy or processed foods
- do not eat more than 3 portions of fresh fruit a day (a portion is 80g)
- do not drink more than 3 cups of tea or coffee a day
- do not drink lots of alcohol or fizzy drinks
You can find more information on the NHS website such as how to ease bloating and cramps from IBS.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here