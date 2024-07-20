First becoming popular in England, Scotland and Wales in the 17th century, people all across the UK have continued to drink this beverage for hundreds of years.

Whether you are partial to PG Tips or love a mug of Yorkshire Tea, there are thousands of brands globally to suit all tastes.

This wide selection of teas got me thinking; what is the best tea in the world and how good does it actually taste?

Darjeeling tea comes from a province at the foothills of the Himalayas (Image: NQ/Andrew Smart)

What is Darjeeling Tea and where does it come from?





According to Chelsea-based tea seller Whittard, Darjeeling is a black tea produced in the "tiny municipality" of Darjeeling in India.

The region sits at the foothills of the Himalayas, allowing the tea to benefit from the high altitude, steady rainfall and cooling mists.

Discussing what the tea is like, the producers state: "The tea has a famously “effervescent” quality and is characterised by sweet, fruity, muscatel notes and a refreshingly light astringency."

Darjeeling tea from Whittard will set you back around £13 (Image: NQ/Andrew Smart)

Is Darjeeling tea really the 'world's best'?





Before trying what has been described as the "world's best tea," I read over the instructions carefully to ensure my review did it justice.

After pouring the boiled water into a mug alongside the tea bag, I let them sit for a few minutes, allowing the tea to fuse with the water.

Once it was ready and I was comfortably seated at my desk, I gave the tea a sip and was rather impressed by the taste and quality.

It was unmistakably a black tea but had a more smooth and delicate taste when compared to similar brands on the market in British supermarkets.

It had a smoother taste and feel compared to regular black teas (Image: NQ/Andrew Smart)

As somebody who regularly sticks to ASDA's own brands when it comes to tea and coffee, this was a sudden change of pace for me.

After letting my thoughts stew for a bit, I was also able to conclude that the after-taste wasn't overbearing either and was rather pleasant.

While I'm no expert, the tea is significantly better than any other brand I've tried, so I'd argue that it's certainly worthy of the title.