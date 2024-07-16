From Ninja and LEGO to Barbie and Bose a whole range of products from all the big brands are on sale, with some reduced in price by more than 50%.

The 48-hour event is for members only, but don't worry you can sign up for a free 30-day trial so you don't miss out on all the bargains.

Before you go wading in through all the deals, here is a guide with all you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2024.

What time does Amazon Prime Day start?





Amazon's 10th Prime Day is already underway.

The 2024 event began at 12am on Tuesday (July 16) morning.

How long does Amazon Prime Day last?





Amazon Prime Day 2024 will run until 11.59pm on Wednesday (July 17), giving shoppers the chance to enjoy 48 hours of "great savings" across a range of products.

How often is Prime Day held?





Prime Day was first held back in 2015 as a way to celebrate Prime members on Amazon's 20th birthday.

It has been held once a year, ever since.

The event usually takes place each year in July, although was once held in October (2020) and once in June (2021).

Is Prime Day for Amazon Prime members only?





Yes, Prime Day is exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

But don't worry if you aren't a member, its easy to sign up - all you have to do is visit the Amazon website and follow the prompts.

The even better news is you get to start with a 30-day free trial, so you can take part in the Prime Day sales as a member for free.

An Amazon Prime membership includes exclusive savings, convenience, and quality digital entertainment and more, for £8.99 per month or £95 per year (after the free trial concludes).

Students and young adults (18-22 year-olds) can get 50% off Prime in the UK, with a six-month free trial and £4.49 per month / £47.49 per year after that.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon said: "This Prime Day, Prime members can shop hundreds of thousands of deals from top brands including Bose, Elemis, ghd, Ninja and Sonos, as well as Amazon’s lowest prices of the year so far on select products from Bosch, Barbie, LEGO, Oral-B and more.

"Fast, free delivery is available for all Prime members, with new deals dropping throughout the event including products from much-loved brands and small businesses across the UK."

To make it easier for shoppers to find the best bargains, Amazon has outlined the top 100 deals available during Prime Day from the most popular brands.

Some of these top 100 deals include:

Amazon Fire TV stick lite - £19.99 (43% off)

Ring video doorbell (2nd Gen) - £49.99 (50% off)

Beats Studio3 wireless noise cancelling over-ear headphones - £139 (60% off)

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe charging case - £139 (22% off)

Kindle (2022 release) - £64.99 (24% off)

Philips L'OR Barista Sublime capsule coffee machine - £49.99 (55% off)

HP Stream 14" Laptop - £149.99 (40% off)

Oral-B iO3 Electric toothbrushes (adults) - £59.99 (63% off)

Bosch Home and Garden Rotak 34R electric lawnmower - £95.49 (30% off)

To check out the full range of Amazon Prime Day deals, sign up to your Amazon Prime free trial or for more information about the event, visit the Amazon website.