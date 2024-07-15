The Prime sale, which takes place over two days, involves retailers selling various items like air fryers and Kindles for cut-rate prices.

However, fears have been raised by a recent union vote by more than 3000 Amazon workers in Coventry.

If the proposal is passed, workers would be given the right to negotiate with the American company directly over hours, pay and holidays.

More than 3000 workers took part in the union vote (Image: PA)

This possible Amazon Prime Day disruption comes after the GMB Union held two strikes at the Coventry site after members called for a minimum hourly rate of £15 and union rights.

Following this dispute, the trade union applied for mandatory union recognition to the government's Central Arbitration Committee.

Amazon workers come together to fight 'poverty pay and unsafe conditions'





Andy Prendergast, the GMB national secretary, said: “Workers have come together because of the poverty pay and unsafe conditions Amazon has thrust upon them.

“They want the same fair pay and safe conditions any of us would demand. GMB members face shocking levels of intimidation, fear and abuse at the hands of bosses for daring to fight.

“Amazon has had every chance to do the right thing; now workers are taking things into their own hands to make work better.

Amazon Prime Day takes place on July 16 and 17 (Image: PA)

A spokesperson for Amazon said: “Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have. We regularly review our pay to ensure we offer competitive wages and benefits.

“We also place enormous value on engaging directly with our employees across Amazon. It’s an essential part of our work culture. We value that direct relationship and so do our employees.”

The Prime Day sale takes place between Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17.