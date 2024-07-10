Dunbar starred as Anti-Corruption Unit Superintendent Ted Hastings in the popular BBC show alongside Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming) and Martin Compston (DI Steve Arnott).

The show also featured the likes of Keely Hawes, Kelly MacDonald, Stephen Graham, Craig Parkinson and Lennie James.

Line of Duty first aired back in 2012 and followed Dunbar, Compston and McClure's characters as part of AC-12 trying to oust "bent coppers".

But the BBC series came to an end with series six back in May 2021 with the mysterious "H" finally being unmasked.

Adrian Dunbar says "we're all up for" a new series of Line of Duty

Dunbar appeared on GMB on Wednesday (July 10) morning speaking with Susanna Reid and Ed Balls about everything from his role as Fred Graham in the West End musical Kiss Me, Kate to the possible return of Line of Duty.

Quizzing Dunbar about the return of the BBC series, Reid said: "Tell you what the nation would be gripped by...another series (of) Line of Duty.

"The wee donkey needs a return."

'The wee donkey needs to return' 😂@susannareid100 quizzes Adrian Dunbar about the return of Line of Duty. pic.twitter.com/DF2sGtoVD4 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 10, 2024

Dunbar agreed, adding: "Well I think so, Vicky thinks so, Martin thinks so, everybody thinks so. So you know it'll be down to the BBC and Doctor Jed Mercurio I think, you know, when and whether we do it."

"We're all up for it, we're keeping our fingers crossed, hopefully somebody will make a decision at some point and everybody will go out they're off again."

Ever since the conclusion of season six, fans have speculated as to whether or not Line of Duty will return.

Dunbar's co-stars have also previously commented on a potential Line of Duty return.

In April, Compston, speaking to The Mirror, said "we'd all love to work together" again but there were "no immediate plans" for a new series.

He said: "I'm sorry. They're some of my closest friends, we all love Jed [Mercurio], and we'd all love to work together at some point but there are no immediate plans.

"It's just getting us all together and stuff. We'd like to but yeah, these things are a bit complicated.

"But there are no immediate plans."